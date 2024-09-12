Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,390,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 118,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.24% of Lowe’s Companies worth $306,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,677,378,000 after buying an additional 2,674,372 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20,275.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,205,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,199,100 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $217,995,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,615,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW opened at $247.38 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.83.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

