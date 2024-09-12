Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV) Plans Final Dividend of $0.37

Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Lovisa’s previous final dividend of $0.15.

Lovisa Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at Lovisa

In related news, insider Tracey Blundy sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$31.25 ($20.83), for a total value of A$15,625,000.00 ($10,416,666.67). 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lovisa Company Profile

Lovisa Holdings Limited engages in the retail sale of fashion jewelry and accessories. It designs, develops, sources, and merchandises fashion jewelry and accessories under the Lovisa brand name. It operated its stores in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, Poland, Italy, Hungary, Romania, Canada, Mexico, Spain, South America, and the Middle East.

