Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.500–0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $152.0 million-$160.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.7 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.010-1.260 EPS.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $30.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.88 million, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.90.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.16. Lovesac had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $132.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.20 million. Analysts expect that Lovesac will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 18,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $442,990.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,397.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

