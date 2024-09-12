Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) PT Raised to $75.00 at Bank of America

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $73.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LPX. BMO Capital Markets lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

LPX stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $94.51. 151,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,962. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at $55,773,027.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,819.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,773,027.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,991 shares of company stock worth $3,443,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

