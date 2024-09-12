Lotto24 (ETR:LO24) Shares Up ∞

Lotto24 AG (ETR:LO24 – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up ∞ during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €422.00 ($463.74) and last traded at €422.00 ($463.74). 52 shares changed hands during mid-day trading,

Lotto24 Trading Up ∞

The firm has a market cap of $679.42 million, a PE ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €422.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €422.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Lotto24 Company Profile

Lotto24 AG operate as an online provider of state-licensed lottery products in Germany. The company offers its customers the possibility to participate in the lottery products, including Lotto 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, EuroJackpot, GlücksSpirale, lotto clubs, and Keno, Deutsche Fernsehlotterie, and freiheit+.

