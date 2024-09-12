Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.75

Shares of Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 186939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGN. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Logan Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$363.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.86.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

