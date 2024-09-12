Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after acquiring an additional 73,774 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 36,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $566.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $578.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $530.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

