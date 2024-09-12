Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $92.40

Shares of Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92.40 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 92.60 ($1.21), with a volume of 547801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.93 ($1.25).

Litigation Capital Management Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 36.19, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 107.08. The company has a market cap of £112.54 million, a P/E ratio of 511.66 and a beta of 0.31.

About Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products and services include dispute finance for companies, international arbitration, and law firms; disbursement funding; enforcement funding/purchase of award; and adverse cost and security for costs.

