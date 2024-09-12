Lithium Americas Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,374 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 96% compared to the typical volume of 1,723 call options.
LAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.61.
NYSE:LAC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.42. 822,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,740. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
