Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $5.75 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,487,262 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,474,215.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00290157 USD and is up 3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
