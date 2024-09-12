Lisk Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $113.65 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $113.65 million and $2.90 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000857 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000671 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.