Liquity USD (LUSD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $177,613.48

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC on exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $65.75 million and $177,613.48 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 65,594,050 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

