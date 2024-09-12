Linscomb Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,699 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 227.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

AT&T stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $153.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on T. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

