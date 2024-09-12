Linscomb Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VBK opened at $252.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.33. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $268.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.