Linscomb Wealth Inc. Makes New $275,000 Investment in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFLV. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 47,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 84,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 729,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,100,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 696,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 307,868 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
DFLV stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.
About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF
The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
