Linscomb Wealth Inc. Makes New $275,000 Investment in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFLV. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 47,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 84,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 729,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,100,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 696,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 307,868 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DFLV stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.