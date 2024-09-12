Linscomb Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $509.46 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $519.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $505.10 and a 200 day moving average of $488.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.