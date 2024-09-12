Linscomb Wealth Inc. Acquires 1,181 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PayPal by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in PayPal by 4,024.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 764,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 1,309.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,168,000 after purchasing an additional 743,833 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $69.35 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

