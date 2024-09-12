Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Joshua Horowitz Sells 5,000 Shares

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz sold 5,000 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $320,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,163,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $433,020.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Joshua Horowitz sold 7,272 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $435,229.20.

On Thursday, August 15th, Joshua Horowitz sold 8,800 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $520,432.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Joshua Horowitz sold 12,000 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $710,040.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $399,490.00.

LMB opened at $68.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $772.56 million, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $68.94.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $122.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.50 million. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 13,000.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Limbach in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

