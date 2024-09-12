Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Sets New 52-Week High at $111.49

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.49 and last traded at $110.15, with a volume of 51739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.62.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNW shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.09.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Light & Wonder’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNW. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

