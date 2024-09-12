Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Lesaka Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Lesaka Technologies Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of LSAK stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $318 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.94. Lesaka Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45.

In other news, Director Christopher G.B. Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 665,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,217 shares of company stock valued at $496,322. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

