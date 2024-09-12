Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Trading 3% Higher

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report) shares were up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $21.18. Approximately 1,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.
Leon’s Furniture Stock Up 3.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37.
About Leon’s Furniture
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.
