Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) were down 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 9,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 40,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Lenovo Group’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 3.89%. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.