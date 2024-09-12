Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.56

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 6581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

LVRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Lavoro in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $552.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

