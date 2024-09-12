LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Trading Up 2.4%

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) was up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 17,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 699,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.52.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Analysts forecast that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LAVA Therapeutics stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in LAVA Therapeutics were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

