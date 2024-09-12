Lansing Street Advisors Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lansing Street Advisors lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 108,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 21,869 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $52.61.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

