Lansing Street Advisors Reduces Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Lansing Street Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TLT opened at $100.61 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.