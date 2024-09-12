Lansing Street Advisors Purchases 795 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $103.84 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average is $98.99.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

