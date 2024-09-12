Lansing Street Advisors Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Lansing Street Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $75.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.51. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $75.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

