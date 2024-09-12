Lansing Street Advisors Has $402,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.0% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.05.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $125.26 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $128.22. The company has a market cap of $194.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.38 and a 200-day moving average of $103.06.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

