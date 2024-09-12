Lansing Street Advisors Has $251,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $209.82 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $210.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.99.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

