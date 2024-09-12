Lansing Street Advisors Buys 2,258 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,622,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,732,000 after buying an additional 4,513,620 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,489,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 202.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,471,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,505 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 119,445.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,135 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $29.66 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $29.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

