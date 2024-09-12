Lansing Street Advisors Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Lansing Street Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after buying an additional 237,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,487,000 after acquiring an additional 228,840 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IVV stock opened at $557.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.45. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

