Lansing Street Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,076 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 65.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,841 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $202.41 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $184.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.