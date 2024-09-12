Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Raised to Strong-Buy at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.77) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.92) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KYMR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Leerink Partners restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $44.77 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.85.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $245,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at $27,635,229.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 482,105 shares of company stock valued at $18,651,584. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,332,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,548,000 after buying an additional 996,300 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,161,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,419,000 after buying an additional 422,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,767,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,635,000 after buying an additional 769,486 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,888,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,333,000 after buying an additional 113,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,027,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,691,000 after buying an additional 496,400 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

