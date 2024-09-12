Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kroger also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

Kroger Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.09 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. Kroger's revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kroger to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

