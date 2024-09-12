Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.91

Shares of Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.91 and last traded at C$3.95, with a volume of 22304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.99.

Kolibri Global Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$151.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.33.

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of C$19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kolibri Global Energy Inc. will post 0.9575472 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

About Kolibri Global Energy

In related news, Director David Loren Neuhauser acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,498.00. Insiders have purchased 16,837 shares of company stock valued at $71,692 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

