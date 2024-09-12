Knightscope Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, September 13th (NASDAQ:KSCP)

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, September 13th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, September 12th.

Knightscope stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,816,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,639. The company has a market cap of $23.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. Knightscope has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Knightscope stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Knightscope, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSCP Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Knightscope at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

