Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, September 13th

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, September 13th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of KSCP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,816,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. Knightscope has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.90.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Knightscope stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Knightscope, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSCP Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Knightscope as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

