KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in KLA were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in KLA by 2,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.29.

KLA Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $748.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $789.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $752.45. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

