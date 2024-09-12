Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Raised by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,007 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after acquiring an additional 27,254,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,063,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,319,000 after buying an additional 2,125,648 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,717,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,558,000 after purchasing an additional 272,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.4 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $20.83 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.30.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

