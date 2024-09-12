Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.48 Per Share

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.48 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This is an increase from Kier Group’s previous dividend of $1.67. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON KIE traded down GBX 9.20 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 141 ($1.84). The company had a trading volume of 14,359,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,387. The stock has a market cap of £621.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,551.11, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 152.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 142.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kier Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86.60 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 163.27 ($2.14).

In other Kier Group news, insider Matthew Lester acquired 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £9,982.40 ($13,054.01). 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.75) price target on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

