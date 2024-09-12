Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Announces $0.41 Dividend

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4125 per share on Monday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Kerry Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.88. 3,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,036. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.31.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.