Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Announces $0.41 Dividend

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4125 per share on Monday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
Kerry Group Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.88. 3,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,036. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.31.
Kerry Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kerry Group
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.