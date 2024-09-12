Kenneth G. Cole Sells 37,814 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $78.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,044. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Masco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4,545.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

