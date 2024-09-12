KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Down 3.6%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $13.60. 2,497,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 7,698,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of -0.74.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06. KE had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 204,791 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in KE by 71.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of KE by 29.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 955,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 217,376 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of KE by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,934,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 393,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

