Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:KWHIY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,017. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

