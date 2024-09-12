Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Trading Down 9%

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Approximately 15,766,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 18,643,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Katoro Gold Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.10. The company has a market cap of £1.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.93.

About Katoro Gold

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and nickel exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 65% interest in the Haneti project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania; and Blyvoor Tailings project located in South Africa.

