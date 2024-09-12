Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 153,164 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 756,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,164 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $37,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 25.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.
Core & Main Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Core & Main announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Core & Main from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Core & Main from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Core & Main from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $652,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Core & Main
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
