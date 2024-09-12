Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 103,883 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 859,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,883 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $71,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,138,000 after purchasing an additional 28,636 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 35.9% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 299,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,084,000 after buying an additional 79,163 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 104,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.8 %

SFM opened at $100.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.36. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $104.41.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $192,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,165.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,939 shares of company stock valued at $12,571,295 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

