Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,493 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $80,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX stock opened at $490.26 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

