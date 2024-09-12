Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 558,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 59,512 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.64% of Allison Transmission worth $42,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALSN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $86.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.51. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $92.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

